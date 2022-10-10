J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.84. The company had a trading volume of 77,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,535. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $287.04 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.90 and its 200 day moving average is $322.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

