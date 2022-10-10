J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.