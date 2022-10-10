J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.56 on Monday, reaching $306.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,312. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.53 and its 200-day moving average is $357.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

