J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,771,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.67. 2,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

