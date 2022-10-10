J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

