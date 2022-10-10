J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 101,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.72. 14,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.44 and a one year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.