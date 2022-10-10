Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.81 on Monday, hitting $115.10. 300,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,814,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

