Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.45. 39,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

