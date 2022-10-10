Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 36,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

