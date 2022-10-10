Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $791,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.83. 108,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283,704. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

