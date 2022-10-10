Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,647 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,686,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. 178,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,048. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

