Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 298 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

