Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 868,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $113.58 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several research firms have commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

