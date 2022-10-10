JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in JD.com by 156.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 14,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 57.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 77.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,245,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,985,000 after purchasing an additional 542,875 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. 497,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,563,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About JD.com

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.