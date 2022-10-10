JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in JD.com by 156.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 14,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 57.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 77.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,245,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,985,000 after purchasing an additional 542,875 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. 497,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,563,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.