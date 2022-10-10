Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDIBY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.