Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $138.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.53.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.54 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 937,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,138,000 after purchasing an additional 256,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Airbnb by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,127,000 after acquiring an additional 293,935 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

