Jefferies Financial Group Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $74.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $61.22 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.