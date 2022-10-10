JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.45

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 269659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.