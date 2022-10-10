JK Coin (JK) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

JK Coin (JK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, JK Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. JK Coin has a market cap of $2.71 million and $898,245.00 worth of JK Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JK Coin token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JK Coin Profile

JK Coin launched on September 19th, 2021. JK Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,123,390 tokens. JK Coin’s official website is www.jakaverse.com. JK Coin’s official Twitter account is @jkcoin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JK Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JK Coin (JK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JK Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JK Coin is 0.31320015 USD and is down -9.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,752.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jakaverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JK Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JK Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JK Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

