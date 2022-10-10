John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.90

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 243376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLY. TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

