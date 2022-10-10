JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Zalando Price Performance

FRA:ZAL opened at €20.63 ($21.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.07. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

