JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $118.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

