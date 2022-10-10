JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583,112 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

