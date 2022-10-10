Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target Cut to GBX 19 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 19 ($0.23) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of JLP opened at GBX 12.30 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.32. The firm has a market cap of £328.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,230.00.
