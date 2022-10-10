JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap was first traded on October 17th, 2020. JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 tokens. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @julswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official message board is justliquidity.medium.com. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulSwap (JULD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JulSwap has a current supply of 799,383,875.3500402 with 592,166,808.131989 in circulation. The last known price of JulSwap is 0.00199245 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $129,494.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://julswap.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

