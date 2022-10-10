Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Up 4.3%

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.85 and last traded at $164.84. Approximately 4,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kadant Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 263,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

