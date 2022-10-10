Kalata 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,415.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $16,249.20 and $2,415.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kalata token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001837 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.01612929 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata (CRYPTO:KALA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2021. Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Kalata’s official message board is kalata-io.medium.com. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @kalataofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalata’s official website is www.kalata.io.

Kalata Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalata (KALA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kalata has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 35,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kalata is 0.00049139 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,004.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kalata.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

