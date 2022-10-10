KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

