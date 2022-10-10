Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.58. 17,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.25.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

