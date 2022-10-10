Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

