Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.97. 111,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

