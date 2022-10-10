Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $547.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $659.32 and its 200-day moving average is $654.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

