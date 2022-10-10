Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.53. 176,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

