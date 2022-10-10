Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $467.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

