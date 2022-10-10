Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after buying an additional 211,996 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

