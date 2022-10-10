Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after buying an additional 211,996 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190,439 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $54.53.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.