Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.