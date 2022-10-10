Kaspa (KAS) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and $1.05 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 13,216,621,856 coins and its circulating supply is 12,972,863,693 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kaspa has a current supply of 13,216,621,856 with 13,110,444,283 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00278436 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $871,033.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

