Katharine Giles Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Rating) insider Katharine Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$31.72 ($22.18) per share, with a total value of A$31,720.00 ($22,181.82).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.55. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

Featured Articles

