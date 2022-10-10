Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 115,007 shares.The stock last traded at $261.97 and had previously closed at $262.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

