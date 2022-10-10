KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $360.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.68.

KLAC traded down $14.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.45. 14,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.52. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

