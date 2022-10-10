KlimaDAO Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (KLIMA)

KlimaDAO (KLIMA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One KlimaDAO token can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00016651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KlimaDAO has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. KlimaDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $702,512.00 worth of KlimaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KlimaDAO

KlimaDAO’s total supply is 1,697,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,667,376 tokens. KlimaDAO’s official website is klimadao.finance. KlimaDAO’s official Twitter account is @klimadao.

Buying and Selling KlimaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KlimaDAO (KLIMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. KlimaDAO has a current supply of 1,697,205 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlimaDAO is 3.29314882 USD and is up 22.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klimadao.finance/.”

