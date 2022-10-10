KoaCombat Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (KOACOMBAT)

KoaCombat (KOACOMBAT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One KoaCombat token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KoaCombat has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KoaCombat has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $13,961.00 worth of KoaCombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KoaCombat

KoaCombat’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. KoaCombat’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for KoaCombat is koacombat.com. KoaCombat’s official Twitter account is @koacombat.

Buying and Selling KoaCombat

According to CryptoCompare, “KoaCombat (KOACOMBAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KoaCombat has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KoaCombat is 0 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,099.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koacombat.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoaCombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoaCombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KoaCombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

