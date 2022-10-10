Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.12

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 262508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

