Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Trading 3.2% Higher

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 74,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,897,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

