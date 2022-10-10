Kryptomon (KMON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,406.00

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kryptomon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $49,406.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kryptomon Token Profile

Kryptomon was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 tokens. The official website for Kryptomon is www.kryptomon.co. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @kryptomonteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryptomon’s official message board is medium.com/kryptomon. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/kryptomon.

Kryptomon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon (KMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kryptomon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 189,843,488.45144975 in circulation. The last known price of Kryptomon is 0.01391934 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $41,600.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryptomon.co.”

