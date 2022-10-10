L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

