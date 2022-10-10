LABS Group Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $257,316.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s launch date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,529,925,317 tokens. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. LABS Group’s official message board is labsgroupio.medium.com. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

According to CryptoCompare, “LABS Group (LABS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LABS Group has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,216,879,594.3576856 in circulation. The last known price of LABS Group is 0.00136717 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $45,828.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://labsgroup.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.