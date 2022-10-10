Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $410.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as low as $348.31 and last traded at $348.41, with a volume of 35105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

