Lanceria (LANC) One Day Volume Hits $7,552.00

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Lanceria token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $426,516.70 and $7,552.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001837 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.01615612 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria (LANC) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 tokens. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lanceria is https://reddit.com/r/lanceria. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io. Lanceria’s official message board is lanceria.medium.com.

Lanceria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria (LANC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lanceria has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 269,152,549.2201173 in circulation. The last known price of Lanceria is 0.00159928 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,133.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lanceria.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

