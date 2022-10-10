Landbox (LAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $104,773.29 and approximately $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Landbox Token Profile

Landbox was first traded on March 31st, 2020. Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,482,312 tokens. The official website for Landbox is landbox.io. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @landbox_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landbox

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox (LAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Landbox has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 76,385,229.676354 in circulation. The last known price of Landbox is 0.00160025 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $102.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://landbox.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

